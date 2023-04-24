













Forza Motorsport is in its last phase of development to come out in 2023

That is what Turn 10 Studios, which is in charge of its production, implied. This report comes from the Community Update, which for the most part is focused on force horizon 5.

But he dedicated a part to the newest installment and how it goes. Everything is going according to plan. The game is in the pre-release stage.

The team is fixing the last few details, and among them are some balance issues. Likewise, graphical optimizations are being made.



The main thing is that it is up and running so that your publication is as soon as possible. Its release on the market will be later this year. So from Turn 10 Studios there should be no delay.

Fountain: Xbox Game Studios.

For what has been disclosed Forza Motorsport in its 2023 edition it will have 20 circuits at its launch. Apparently the full list will be revealed soon.

But they will not be the only ones, since there will be more after their departure. Players will be able to vote to choose which ones will come to the game through voting.

These will take place in the official forum. Surely there will be those who wish to join in order to support their favorite routes from other deliveries.

It is very possible that there will be news about this title at the Xbox Showcase 2023 that will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

In this broadcast there will be news about the main games that are on the way to Xbox Series X | S. So the next force It will surely occupy a stellar place.

It’s one of the biggest releases from Xbox Game Studios so far this year, and it’s a great way to promote it.

Previous information suggested that Forza Motorsport it would come out in the spring of 2023. It is still possible that it will happen but it cannot be certain that it will happen; what if it is certain that it will be this year.

Something that is also known is that on Xbox Series X the game can be viewed at 4K resolution with a frame count of 60 fps. On the other hand, on the Xbox Series S it will only be at 1080p but it will maintain the same frame rate, which is ideal for this title.

In addition to Forza Motorsport We have more video game information at EarthGamer.