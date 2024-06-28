L’Update 9 it didn’t just bring a lot of new content to Forza Motorsportbut also a net general improvement to the graphic renderingthanks to a big change made to lighting systemas demonstrated by the video comparison below.

The global illumination system used by Turn 10 in the new Forza Motorsport, although particularly advanced from a technological point of view, has sparked some controversy due to its tendency to flatten the image a bit and create a sort of “patina” that makes the less vivid colors, in certain situations and especially when racing under the sun and with clear skies.

While this solution may be more realistic in some conditions, it made the game appear more “dull” at first glance, especially in those conditions of full lighting where the colors should stand out more.