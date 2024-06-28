L’Update 9 it didn’t just bring a lot of new content to Forza Motorsportbut also a net general improvement to the graphic renderingthanks to a big change made to lighting systemas demonstrated by the video comparison below.
The global illumination system used by Turn 10 in the new Forza Motorsport, although particularly advanced from a technological point of view, has sparked some controversy due to its tendency to flatten the image a bit and create a sort of “patina” that makes the less vivid colors, in certain situations and especially when racing under the sun and with clear skies.
While this solution may be more realistic in some conditions, it made the game appear more “dull” at first glance, especially in those conditions of full lighting where the colors should stand out more.
Lots of new content and improved lighting
With the arrival of Update 9, Turn 10 has evidently worked in depth on the lighting system, which now seems to give amuch brighter image.
As you can see from the direct comparison in videothe colours actually appear brighter and that “patina” that previously dominated the image has somewhat disappeared, with a diffusion of light that now appears more “cut”.
The issue can also be found in the shadows: in the situation represented, with the sun high and the sky clear, the shadows appear rightly clear and clear, also with regard to the surrounding elements such as the protection grids projected on the track (as visible at the minute 0:40).
On top of that, Update 9 also brought Endurance racing, a new circuit and various cars, in one of the game’s biggest monthly updates.
