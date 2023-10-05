Forza Motorsport currently has one lower grade point average as compared to Gran Turismo 7: On Metacritic, Turn 10’s driving game currently boasts a score of 85, while Polyphony Digital’s title is slightly ahead with a score of 87.
There is a possibility that the averages will change, given that the ratings for Forza Motorsport were cast by sixty-two international publications, while those for Gran Turismo 7 are based on more than double the sourcesa good one hundred and twenty-five.
They have been moved criticism of the career mode of the Xbox exclusive and this has certainly influenced the opinions, but we know that this episode presents itself as a real platform and will therefore be improved and enriched over time.
We’re only at qualifying
If it is true that the ratings of the specialized press are limited to photographing the situation of a game at launch, without updating it over time, not even when the improvements are real revolutions, in short, there is reason to be optimistic for the future of Forza Motorsport.
In fact, Microsoft certainly intends to invest heavily in the growth of this platform and updates will be made available on a regular basis, also based on the feedback provided by end users.
#Forza #Motorsport #rating #average #Gran #Turismo