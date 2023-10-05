Forza Motorsport currently has one lower grade point average as compared to Gran Turismo 7: On Metacritic, Turn 10’s driving game currently boasts a score of 85, while Polyphony Digital’s title is slightly ahead with a score of 87.

There is a possibility that the averages will change, given that the ratings for Forza Motorsport were cast by sixty-two international publications, while those for Gran Turismo 7 are based on more than double the sourcesa good one hundred and twenty-five.

They have been moved criticism of the career mode of the Xbox exclusive and this has certainly influenced the opinions, but we know that this episode presents itself as a real platform and will therefore be improved and enriched over time.