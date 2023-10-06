Digital Foundry published the version analysis PC Of Forza Motorsportwhich predictably turns out to be better than its Xbox Series X counterpart despite some annoying lacks in terms of options and optimization.
After Forza Motorsport’s analysis on Xbox Series There is no way to adjust the use of ray tracing on better presets despite the hardware being capable of it.
Strange behavior on processors
Then there is the question of scalability andoptimizationwhich currently seems to have some problems on processors below a certain range, for example the widespread Ryzen 5 3600, which with active ray tracing are unable to push the game beyond certain frame rates.
Battaglia writes in his article that he is conflicted about the PC version of Forza Motorsport, better than the Xbox version but incapable of fully exploiting the hardware, particularly on ray tracing, which in his opinion had been advertised differently than Turn 10 and Microsoft before launch.
