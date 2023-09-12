Digital Foundry posted an interesting one video interview to the developers of Forza Motorsport in which numerous topics are addressed, starting with the processing times of the new episode of the series.

We talked about the graphic modes of Forza Motorsport, which as we know are three: performances, RT performances and visuals. The first allows you to play at 4K and 60 fps, the second at an unspecified resolution (dynamic 4K?) at 60 fps and with active ray tracing, while the third allows you to enjoy the 4K experience with ray tracing but at 30 frames per second.

Turn 10 explained among various things that the PC version will have the frame rate unlocked and will support both FSR and DLSS as upscaling technologies. Returning to the Xbox Series transition from MSAA to TAA regarding anti-aliasing and what it means on consoles.