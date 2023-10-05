Forza Motorsport is the protagonist of the inevitable analysis of Digital Foundrywho on the one hand praised the technical sector of this new episode and the improvements made compared to the previous one, on the other highlighted the limits of ray tracing.

The problem, according to the English newspaper, lies in the fact that Turn 10 and Microsoft have advertised the implementation of this technology by creating false expectationswithout specifying that the reflections actually in ray tracing constitute only a part of the total.

For the rest, in fact, the game relies on screen space reflections, planar reflections and cubemaps: a mix of more or less visually effective techniques, many of which are displayed at 30 fps, while ray tracing comes into the picture only to reflect dynamic elements and only on certain surfaces.