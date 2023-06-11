Go Motorsport returned to show itself during the Xbox Showcase, and this time it did so by announcing a collaboration with General Motors for two new cars that will enter the video game competition.

Forza Motorsport, “realistic” version of the simulator Xboxes (unlike Forza Horizon), the game showed the two cars that will come thanks to the collaboration with GM: we’re talking about the Chevrolet and the Cadillac, cars that can be driven in the game.

Forza Motorsport (game that does not have a number next to it, unlike the previous ones) will arrive on Xbox and Steam on October 10, 2023and will bring back all those races, modes and options that haven’t arrived on Microsoft consoles for a long time.