Forza Motorsport And available today in early access for those who purchased the Premium Edition and the Premium And-On bundle and the official launch trailerpublished in these hours, reminds us of the arrival of the new Xbox game.
As we reported with the summary plan on the release date and unlock times, Forza Motorsport can therefore already be played from today by users who have purchased the Premium version or the connected upgrade, while for all others the release date the standard one remains, i.e. 10 October 2023.
The launch trailer, as we can expect given the previous ones, is decidedly spectacular.
A “next gen” racing game
The trailer shows a montage of various gameplay scenes and assorted replays, which puts us in the right spirit to welcome Turn 10’s new driving simulation.
In case you haven’t done so yet, we invite you to read our review of Forza Motorsport published yesterday, which was also rather characterized by this event. We have also seen the first votes for the driving game in question, which on average confirm the excellent performance of the series, considering also that the Metascore has grown in the meantime, reaching 85.
We remind you that Forza Motorsport is only available on Xbox Series
