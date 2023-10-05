Forza Motorsport And available today in early access for those who purchased the Premium Edition and the Premium And-On bundle and the official launch trailerpublished in these hours, reminds us of the arrival of the new Xbox game.

As we reported with the summary plan on the release date and unlock times, Forza Motorsport can therefore already be played from today by users who have purchased the Premium version or the connected upgrade, while for all others the release date the standard one remains, i.e. 10 October 2023.

The launch trailer, as we can expect given the previous ones, is decidedly spectacular.