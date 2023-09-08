Just over a month until the launch of Go Motorsport and Turn10 is ready to reveal new details about its ambitious racing game during the next one Go Monthly on Twitch. The appointment is set at 18:00 Italian on Monday 11 September 2023.
You can follow the event on Twitch channel Official of the Forza series. No details were offered about the contents of the presentation, but we can expect one 360 degree panoramic of the game, from the modes to the driving system, from the fleet to the tracks available at launch.
Forza Motorsport arrives in October and will be supported for years
Before leaving, we remind you that Forza Motorsport will be available from October 10th on Xbox Series X|S, PC and like all Xbox Game Studios exclusives it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.
Phil Spencer recently talked about the new Turn10 racing game and promised that the company’s plans are to support the game for years.
