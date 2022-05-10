A former manager of Nintendo joined Xbox to become “Director of Quality“for the Force.

Heather Gearreald worked at Nintendo of America for nearly 5 years as a “Responsible for quality assurance” And “Responsible for software development“, before announcing his transfer to Turn 10 Studios via LinkedIn.

As reported by the site Pure Xboxhis duties will cover both the main series Forza Motorsport that the spin-off Forza Horizonmore arcade-focused.

Some of Gearreald’s successes with Nintendo include the standardization and modernization of testing processes globally, the launch of the “MySupport Dashboard” on the Nintendo website, and the launch of an internal application that will be used by the customer support teams of Nintendo.

In related news, a leak revealed details about Forza Motorsport 8’s garage, hub, and photo mode.

