Go Motorsport promises to become the most technical racing game ever: but at a practical level what are the differences with a previous title like Gran Turismo 7?

The YouTuber El Analista de Bits reveals it to us, which he made a video that compares the graphics of the two adrenaline-pumping running games. Let’s get hands-on with the innovation introduced by Forza Motorsport.

Careful consideration of all graphic elements, from the fluidity in game to the small detail on the bodyworkmakes evident the painstaking work behind the new title arriving on PC and Microsoft console.

It seems obvious the introduction of real-time ray tracing, an aspect that, in Gran Turismo 7, was limited to replays only. Additionally Forza Motorsport introduces the dynamic weather on all its tracksto increase realism.

The physics of the tires have also changed significantlyAlex Battaglia of Digital Foundry talks about it:

“The tire collision model in Forza Motorsport has 48 times the fidelity of previous titles. Before, it had a single point of contact with the track surface and moved at 60 cycles per second. The new model has eight contact points with the track surface and runs at 360 cycles per second.”

In terms of sensitivity to the commands and reaction of the vehicle to the movements imposed by the player, we are on a level never seen before. We remind you that Forza Motorsport is arriving on October 10, 2023.