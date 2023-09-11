With the end of the embargo on new previews of Forza MotorsportTurn 10 also published a long gameplay videos which shows the first races of the Career mode of his racing game coming to Xbox Series

In the first part of the video we see the player speeding around a renovated Mapple Valley aboard a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, while in the second part the Cadicallac V-Series is used. R to tackle various races at the Hakone Circuit and Grand Oak Raceway.