With the end of the embargo on new previews of Forza MotorsportTurn 10 also published a long gameplay videos which shows the first races of the Career mode of his racing game coming to Xbox Series
In the first part of the video we see the player speeding around a renovated Mapple Valley aboard a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, while in the second part the Cadicallac V-Series is used. R to tackle various races at the Hakone Circuit and Grand Oak Raceway.
Forza Motorsport, the last impressions before the launch
As we can see from the video, from a graphic point of view Forza Motorsport presents itself very well and with an excellent technical sector. But how does he manage with pad or steering wheel in hand? To answer this question, we refer you to our Forza Motorsport test that we published just a few minutes ago.
We remind you that the game will be available next time October 10th on PC and Xbox Series Furthermore, from launch it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog for all subscribers.
