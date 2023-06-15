Go Motorsport And Gran Turismo 7 they already have theirs comparison videos online, the work of the usual ElAnalistaDeBits, youtuber always very active on these fronts in record times, who has put together a montage of scenes to try to compare the two games.

It must be premised that the video leaves a little the time it finds, comparing different game situations and different tracks, but the youtuber still tried to find moments that could be comparablechoosing the same cars and similar race situations.

There is also to specify that the shown version of Forza Motorsport it’s not the definitive onegiven that the game will only arrive on October 10, 2023 and the demo under consideration was based on a preliminary build, as explained by Turn 10.

In any case, some characteristic differences are visible, which also demonstrate some different approaches by the teams to the representation of racing. Lighting and weather management are quite different, as are the signs of wear on the cars or the representation of some specific details, between exteriors and interiors, as well as the different ways of building the surrounding scenarios.

Beyond the differences, it must still be said that Gran Turismo 7 seems to behave very well, if we consider that it is a cross-gen game while Forza Motorsport is exclusively tied to this generation on PC and Xbox Series X|S. We recently saw a video of the latter on the new Career mode and we learned that it may not have a direct sequel.