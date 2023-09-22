Forza Motorsportin addition to bringing numerous technical developments compared to previous chapters, is also characterized by a new formula, being a sort of platform game intended to be updated on a regular basis for a long time, with new ones free additional tracks and lots of content planned after launch.

Turn 10 has confirmed that the tracks that will be made available after release will be added for free, as standard updates to the game, and there are already some planned for the months immediately following launchwhich will take place on October 10, 2023.

The route will be published in November Yas Marinawhich will be added to the package already available at launch, the arrival of another track yet to be defined is expected in December while the launch of the Nurburgring Nordschleife has already been announced in spring, just to give an idea of ​​the pace expected for these additions.