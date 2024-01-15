The substantial Update 4 Of Forza Motorsport is coming this week, and Turn 10 has released a video which illustrates some of the major innovations expected with this update, including obviously the new Daytona circuit.

As announced last week, Forza Motorsport Update 4 is coming tomorrow, January 16, 2024and will bring with it several new features, within the extensive program of updates and evolutions planned by Turn 10 for its driving simulation and which has already seen the arrival of three significant updates, each with a new circuit.

Now it's the historical turn Daytona International Speedwaywhich we see in more detail in the video.

It is an iconic circuit for the world of racing, which thanks to its structure allows you to reach remarkable speeds, which has very interesting applications in the game.