The substantial Update 4 Of Forza Motorsport is coming this week, and Turn 10 has released a video which illustrates some of the major innovations expected with this update, including obviously the new Daytona circuit.
As announced last week, Forza Motorsport Update 4 is coming tomorrow, January 16, 2024and will bring with it several new features, within the extensive program of updates and evolutions planned by Turn 10 for its driving simulation and which has already seen the arrival of three significant updates, each with a new circuit.
Now it's the historical turn Daytona International Speedwaywhich we see in more detail in the video.
It is an iconic circuit for the world of racing, which thanks to its structure allows you to reach remarkable speeds, which has very interesting applications in the game.
Daytona and Italian cars
The version reproduced in Forza Motorsport is extremely faithful, taking advantage of data and observations from reality. Within Update 4 it will be possible to run on two different layouts of Daytona: the high-speed 2.5-mile Tri-oval Circuit and the technical 3.59-mile Sports Car Circuit.
The two configurations are available in Career mode and Featured Multiplayer, as well as in Time Attack, Free Play and various other single and multiplayer modes, with also a Daytona Sports Car Series section among the possible challenges.
Among the other innovations we find theItalian Challengers Tourwhich presents a series of challenges on the theme of Italian cars such as the 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO, 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, as well as several other arrivals between Car Pass and Spotlight Car.
As previously reported by the developers, content updates will continue throughout 2024 as well as improvements to be applied to the game, in particular with regards to progression, AI and race regulations.
