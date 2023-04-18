It popped up Reddit aimage stolen of Go Motorsportthe new episode of the series produced by Microsoft exclusively for Xbox: apparently it comes from a recent playtest, organized to test the multiplayer content of the game.

In anticipation of a Forza Motorsport release date, Turn 10 is reportedly inviting various creators to join closed sessions with the aim of bringing out any critical issues and fixing them in time for the debut on PC and Xbox Series X | S.

In this case, however, something went decidedly wrong: the image was taken from a game sequence by the streamer Tryyton, who however confided to the leaker Tom Henderson that he had no idea how it ended up on Reddit.

The most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that the leak originated from the company that organized a playtesting session for Forza Motorsport last February, but it is not clear which company it is.

Returning to the image, we are clearly talking about a screenshot that is in no way representative of what the final visual quality of the game will be, which aims to give us an extraordinary technical sector, complete with ray tracing during gameplay.