IGN’s YouTube channel posted a gameplay videos lasting 13 minutes Forza Motorsportwhich shows the PC version of the Turn 10 racing game with 4K resolution and maximum graphics settings, giving us an idea of ​​the game’s maximum graphic potential, net of YouTube compression.

To record the video, an RTX 4090 video card and the AMD 7950X3D processor were used, essentially a high-end configuration. Unfortunately, an fps counter is not shown on the screen, so we cannot know the framerate reached.

In the first part of the video, an event is shown at the Hakone circuit at dawn with a view from the cockpit, while in the second part a night race was chosen to show the ray-traced reflections on the hood and the dynamic weather employed by the game.