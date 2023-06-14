Turn 10 released a new gameplay videos For Go Motorsportfocused in this case on the new Career mode present in the chapter coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S, which presents several new features compared to the corresponding game options in previous chapters.

In a similar way to tradition, the Career takes place on various competitions, also focused on particular cars and themes, in order to let us experience a large number of different vehicles.

The Builder’s Cup is built to provide a progressive introduction to Forza Motorsport content, but also to learn the tuning and modifications that can be performed on your own vehicles, in order to better understand the various technical aspects of driving simulation.

Also in this case, before the various competitions there are introductory videos that illustrate the central themes and categories on which the races are focused, while beyond the race itself it will be possible to take part in free practice and qualifying, which also become fundamental to establish the best set-up of the car.

Participation in races allows you to get experience points, within one progression constant across the various game modes. As we have seen, however, this progression is linked to a constant internet connection, necessary to uniquely keep track of the progress made by each player.

A new option is represented by Challenge the Gridwhich allows you to choose your position on the grid, with different consequences in terms of rewards that can be obtained based on the results at the end of the race.

Among the novelties there is a strong evolution imparted to theartificial intelligence, focused on the implementation of Machine Learning and which should now propose a much more advanced behavior, as well as the management of physics, which is fundamental for the driving model. The dynamic weather and an all-new tire and suspension management system also contribute to the changes on the track.

With the recent presentation trailer staged at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, the release date set for the October 10, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.