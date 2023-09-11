With previews on Forza Motorsport further more or less official details regarding options and game modes also arrive, from which we take the new information on graphics modes expected on Xbox Series performance, resolution and ray tracing.
For many details on the game in question we refer you to our test of Forza Motorsport published in these minutes on Multiplayer.it, while as regards the graphic modes we refer to what was reported by Klobrille, a well-known insider close to the Xbox world.
According to what was reported in his report, Forza Motorsport will have 3 graphics modes on Xbox Series
- “Performance” at 60 frames per second and 4K resolution
- “Ray traced performance” with “on-track” ray tracing and 60 frames per second but with variable resolution (maybe around 1440p, but that’s not yet known)
- “Visual” which prioritizes resolution and graphics quality with 4K, ray tracing on the track but at 30 frames per second
Improvements also on the AI and physics front
It is not clear what the situation is in this regard Xbox Series S: according to some reports, there is the possibility that ray tracing is not provided on the console, with dynamic resolution mode at 60 fps and graphics quality at 30 fps but still without ray tracing, however we await any confirmation on this.
In general, various tests have confirmed the clear perceptible improvements regarding theartificial intelligence and physics managementas well as several advances on the graphics front, particularly regarding the elements of the 3D scenario.
#Forza #Motorsport #graphics #modes #performance #resolution #ray #tracing
Leave a Reply