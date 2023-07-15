Forza Italia, Tajani unanimously elected national secretary

Antonio Tajani was unanimously elected national secretary of Forza Italia by the party’s national council

Forza Italia, Tajani: I’ll need everyone to make Berlusconi’s dreams come true

“I can guarantee my commitment, my determination and my will to transform dreams” by Silvio Berlusconi “in reality and to do so I will need all of you, I consider myself a militant of Forza Italia before being the national secretary”. This was stated by Antonio Tajani during the Forza Italia national council.

Come on Italy, Tajani: we are the protagonists and loyal to government action

Ours is “a political movement that is a candidate to be the protagonist of government action. We are in government loyally, without complacency, but with loyalty, seriousness, responsibility. We must do so by bringing our proposals and our values ​​to the government table”. This was stated by Antonio Tajani during the Forza Italia national council.

Forza Italia, Tajani: I am a militant of FI. We are at 11%

“First of all, I consider myself a militant of Forza Italia. Ranks and plumes don’t excite me”. This was stated by Antonio Tajani during the Forza Italia national council. “The latest poll I received tells us that we are at 11%. I am collecting a legacy that is almost impossible to collect,” he added.

Standing ovation and very long applause for Berlusconi at the FI Council, Tajani moved

“Please remain standing, this is the first council that takes place without Silvio Berlusconi, I think it is better to dedicate more than a minute of silence, a minute of applause but I see that the applause started spontaneously”. Thus the coordinator of FI, Antonio Tajani, opening the National Council of the party underway in Rome at the Parco dei Principi hotel. The applause lasted several minutes with the councilors standing and Tajani on stage, visibly moved, while someone in the room shouted ‘Silvio, Silviò. On the screen on the stage stands a photo of the blue founder.

Forza Italia: the letter Berlusconi children, thank you for what you will do

“Dear thanks for the support and for the closeness you have always given to our father. Thank you for everything you will do to keep alive the ideals of freedom, progress and democracy that have always characterized his thought and his actions. A big hug to everyone, with best wishes for a good job”. This is the complete text of the letter written by Silvio Berlusconi’s sons and read by Antonio Tajani to the national council

