Forza Italia, split? All the names of the Senate, where the majority for Meloni would be very narrow

A scenario that sources at the highest levels of the Brothers of Italy, very close to Giorgia Meloni, consider “impossible”, because “Forza Italia cannot betray the electoral mandate in this way“for those who in the end are” whims “. But if the impossible became possible – that is, if Silvio Berlusconi decided not to indicate Giorgia Meloni as Prime Minister during the consultations with the Head of State Sergio Mattarella – two scenarios would open up.

The first, judged in FdI “less likely“, is that all the blue parliamentarians follow the” suicidal “choice of the former Cavaliere and at that point for the relative majority party (also Matteo Salvini and the Lega staff agree) the only solution would be to immediately return to the polls , already in January 2023 and obviously without Forza Italia in the center-right coalition. Plan B, judged “more likely”, in the event of a Berlusconi-Meloni rupture, is that of a split in the Forza Italia parliamentary groups.

The Berlusconians together with his loyal one Licia Ronzulliousted from the government even before it was born (they say the leader of Brothers of Italy has been categorical in the no) on the one hand and those who intend to continue the experience of the Center-right with Meloni as premier on the other. In the Chamber, there are not very many Ronzulliani and at least thirty out of 48 blue deputies – explain qualified sources – would remain with the coalition and the premier. And therefore the majority would still have 217-218 deputies (compared to the 235 who came out of the polls), enough to be able to govern.

Some problems, “at least at the beginning” – they explain from FdI, there could be in the Senate, where the current majority is 115 seats and Forza Italia has some 18. Certainly there would be premier against Meloni, of course Silvio Berlusconi and Licia Ronzulli, Alberto Barachini, Dario Damiani, Roberto Rosso and Paolo Zangrillo. Question mark on Mario Occhiuto, brother of Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria region and former group leader in Montecitorio. Giovanni Miccichè, the sources always explain, is a separate case, he is certainly not with Ronzulli but would hardly support Meloni premier after a split.

With the leader of the Brothers of Italy – a blue patrol led by Antonio Tajani, a sure foreign minister who, in fact, is pressing to mend – surely there would be Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Anna Maria Bernini (probable Minister of Education), Stefania Craxi, Maurizio Gasparri, Francesco Silvestro and Paolo Francesco Sisto. Two important roles in the government as deputy ministers are likely for Casellati and Sisto. Finally, a question mark on Adriano Paroli. Numbers in hand, therefore, the majority post (possible) blue split would be a maximum of 105 senators, extremely narrow (especially for the work in the committees). The Meloni government could therefore be born but at Palazzo Madama it would have a difficult life.

