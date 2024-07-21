In lean times after the abolition of public funding and after the death of the founder Silvio Berlusconi everyone must contribute to Forza Italia’s coffers. The risk of defaulters is always high. And those who control the organization and membership of the new party led by Antonio Tajani do not allow exceptions. So much so that not only parliamentarians and regional and municipal councillors have to pay a ‘donation’ but also ministers, ‘vice ministers’ and undersecretaries. Not only that: even among the simple supporters ‘Gold’ members return and ‘Silver’ ones emergewho can contribute to the cause with over one thousand and two thousand euros respectively.

The blue budget

Browsing through the latest balance sheet, closed on 31 December last, we discover that Some amounts due for memberships have changed according to the new regulation approved by the national secretariat on 21 October 2023. Let’s go in order. If you are not a member of parliament, the minimum cost to join Forza Italia is 10 euros. The ‘fee’ increases and reaches up to 2 thousand euros depending on the ‘category’ you belong to: the ‘young blue volunteer’ (from 14 to 28 years old) must pay 10 euros; the same goes for the ‘senior blue volunteer’ (over 65 years old) and the ‘blue volunteer’, without age; while the ‘blue supporter’ pays “from 100 euros onwards”, up to 500 euros, a ‘fee’ that promotes you to ‘benemerito azzurro’. If from 500 euros onwards you are a ‘benemerito’, you can also aspire to become a ‘silver’ and ‘gold’ member (two ‘categories’ that were not included in the previous report). In fact, “starting from a thousand euros”, writes the blue treasurer Fabio Roscioli in his management report, you are a “silver supporter” and “starting from 2 thousand euros” a “gold supporter”.

As for the ‘elected’, however, the annual contribution of one thousand euros for MEPs, senators and regional councilors remains confirmed, to which are added (the real novelty) regional councilors, including external ones, and members of the government, namely ministers, ‘vice’ and undersecretaries. In detail, mayors, presidents of the city council and councilors in municipalities with two-round administrative elections will pay 50 euros rather than 10 euros, while city councilors, mayors, councilors in municipalities with single-round administrative elections, district councilors (including city councilors in municipalities with two-round administrative elections) will have to pay 30 euros instead of 10 euros. In 2023, membership fees increased by 1 million 104 thousand 408 euros compared to the previous budget, reaching a total amount of 1 million 356 thousand 066 euros.