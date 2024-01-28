Industry and agriculture. Forza Italia seeks relaunch, but without Fascina

“Forza Italia is in favor of privatisations, which does not mean selling off state assets. It seems to me that a positive objective is to collect around 20 billion, it could already be a positive initial path”. This was said by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the Economy Forum of the Forza Italia Council in Milan. “I see that the results of the sale of part of the MPS shares have gone in the right direction – observed Tajani -. I am pleased that the Prime Minister and the government have welcomed Forza Italia's position in support of privatisations. Therefore, it will have to be assessed in the interests of the State what the revenues will be”.

According to Corriere della Sera, Forza Italia is trying to relaunch itself by re-tying the threads of the link with the business world. “The objective of growing consensus also in sectors “dear” to the allies such as agriculture”, we read, trying to exceed 10% at the polls for the European elections.

But the big one was absent from the convention as well as the strategies for the relaunch is Marta Fascina. According to Corriere della Sera, there was “chatter and some venom in the party after the convention: it wasn't seen this time either”, for Fascina who was absent “for nine months from parliamentary work”. Fabrizio Roncone says: “After the death of the Knight, the Honorable Fascina remains in Villa San Martino, among golden cherubs and chandeliers always lit like in Versailles. The stories are filtered: she lives immersed in mourning, she cannot imagine her life without Silvio (who, in the meantime, bequeathed her 100 million euros). Appears suddenly on 8 August at the Monza stadium, Berlusconi Trophy: stiff, a kiss on Pier Silvio's cheek, and then off, race. A month later he sends a letter to the young people of FI gathered in Gaeta: “The pain for the man I loved is too strong, I can't be with you.” He doesn't even go to Paestum, where an event was organized to remember the Knight. Let it be known: I always cry.” Even today, she seems increasingly removed from party life.

