Berlusconi’s children save Forza Italia’s coffers, tightening on those who have not yet paid their dues

Over 400 young people and 200 girls will arrive from Campania for the Berlusconi day which will take place from 29 September (the day on which the Cav’s birthday would have fallen) to 1 October in Paestum. Three days of debates focusing on the vote for the European elections with the expected participation of over 3,000 Forza Italia militants and supporters.

The numbers of the event which also celebrates the founder of the party are listed by the regional coordination of Campania, led by Fulvio Martusciello. The program of the event, which has already sold out the accommodation facilities, has yet to be revealed. “President Tajani will announce the agenda – says Martusciello – in addition to ministers, government representatives and political leaders of Forza Italia, business managers and representatives of associations will take part in the planned meetings and round tables.

Meanwhile, however, it is known that an important change to the statute will also be discussed at the Council convened on the last day of the Campania tripwith the inclusion of a rule that establishes the forfeiture of party positions for regional and parliamentary councilors who are not up to date with the monthly dues to be paid into the party coffers.

The newspaper writes: “The almost one hundred million debts accumulated by Forza Italia are however guaranteed by the sureties ensured by the heirs of the founder of the party. The entry into the field of one of the Knight’s sons (Marina? Piersilvio?) has been hypothesized several times. The rumors were then denied by those directly involved who however assured their closeness to the party.”

According to Il Giornale, “now that the former prime minister is no longer here we need to make a virtue of necessity. Hence the idea of ​​dedicating an office to the promotional campaign to raise funds through the 2 x thousand. The “squeeze” against defaulters (these are monthly installments of 900 euros and a one-off fee for candidacy in a multi-member constituency) will be sanctioned with the forfeiture of party positions as established by the rule that will be introduced in the statute”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

