Polveriera Forza Italia: Letta and Marina “pontieri”, Ronzulli and others for the war

The center-right tries to restart by archiving the Berlusconi-Meloni clash. The leader of FdI does not back down an inch and reaffirms her commitment to building a government that can unite the country in such a delicate moment. And even if doubts remain in the coalition about what appeared to some as a ‘false start’, the conviction prevails that the center-right has no alternative to finding the ‘square’.

According to Repubblica Berusconi is facing a dilemma. On the one hand there is Gianni Letta who “tries to put him back in touch with the reality principle”. On the other, Repubblica continues, “Licia Ronzulli calls him, sometimes Antonio Tajani, and the former premier is offered a reading usually opposite to that of Letta. Finally, the last word, always in support of Ronzulli’s theses, is almost consort Marta Fascina “. According to the Republic, “Letta was diplomatic but not vague: it was supposed to be your party and it turned into a rout, they left you alone and didn’t help you understand what was going on. The reference is also to the election of Ignazio La Russa, with those clandestine votes, almost certainly arrived from the Renzian senators and some dem supporting the operation, which have put Forza Italia in check and Berlusconi in ridicule “.

La Stampa goes down more clearly and describes the situation of Forza Italia as a “powder keg”. “In the blue party there is a strong feeling that the president of FdI is trying to override Arcore in order to be able to form an executive more quickly and without too many hassles. There are those who say it in a soft way, “it is insinuating itself into our internal dynamics”, and those who are more direct: “Mrs. Meloni wants to split Forza Italia and take out Berlusconi, to make his government,” says Gianfranco Miccichè “, writes La Stampa.

To restart, Berlusconi asks for 5 Forza Italia ministries

According to the Turin daily, “the basis of these poisons is an increasingly acute rift between Antonio Tajani and Licia Ronzulli. The first has found a fruitful dialogue with the premier in pectore and will in all probability be Foreign Minister, the second on the contrary, it was the subject of a veto which greatly indignant Berlusconi “.

According to Corriere della Sera, among the bridges with Fdi, there are also Berlusconi’s family and friends of all time. “Faced with the defeat of Forza Italia and the vehement reaction of the ally, the daughter ran to Arcore, where yesterday she met her father for a long time.” Stop, “she told him. They tell of a furious Navy. she had mentioned her brother, of course, but above all because it had been “painful” for her to see how the name of her parent had been thrown into the dust “. Fedele Confalonieri would also have suggested that he stop the fight.

How to restart relations? Again according to Corriere della Sera, the basis of the negotiations would be the following: “Tajani not only foreign minister but also deputy prime minister, and in all 5 Forza Italia-branded ministries”. S.

