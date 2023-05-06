An applause “that was heard up to the San Raffaele”, where the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized for a month, opened the proceedings of the first day of the blue convention ‘La forza dell’Italia’, underway at the East End Studios in Milan. It is around the figure of the Knight, whose speech will close the demonstration tomorrow, that the party finds itself united: from ministers to deputy ministers, undersecretaries, coordinators and group leaders, everyone is present. “I could not miss the convention, we all row in the same direction,” said the president of the Azzurri in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli.

Messages of unity also arrived on several occasions from the other big names in the party, starting with the national coordinator and deputy prime minister, Antonio Tajani. “We want to confirm to Italy that we are a political force that counts within the government, looks to the future and has a great leader named Silvio Berlusconi. He represents our history, our present and future, he is and will be the protagonist ”. The Minister of Institutional Reforms, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati echoed him: “From here Forza Italia sends a very strong message. Today we see that the party exists, it has a strong presence”. The two days in Milan” is a sort of tribute to Berlusconi, a way to thank him for everything he does”.

The best wishes for a speedy recovery to the blue leader also came from the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola and from the president of the EPP, Manfred Weber, in a video link with the event: “You are a fighter, we knew you would make it, you will overcome even this challenge” the message of the two. From justice to public administration reform, the two-day event is an opportunity to regroup the party on its historic battles and offer a perspective on its future in view of the 2024 European elections.

“We are very satisfied – commented Tajani at the end of the day – we have faced many issues and there have also been moving moments such as the meeting between Rita Dalla Chiesa and Caterina Chinnici”. Berlusconi’s speech? “He should make a video, I don’t know if he has already recorded it, it should be like this”, Tajani anticipates. “It takes a bit of suspense if I tell you what it says is not good, I think it will be a speech on Forza Italia, from the past looking to the future. Forza Italia has thirty years of history but it looks to the future. I think this will mean” .

According to the organizers, between executives and members, at least 1,500 people took part in the first day and as many, if not more, are expected for tomorrow.