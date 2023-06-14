Electoral political polls today June 14, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Berlusconi he is dead, long live Berlusconi. With the disappearance of its founder and undisputed (and incontestable) dominus the future of Come on Italy is shrouded in mystery, quarrels and disputes could break out on the horizon. A political legacy that leaves no heirs, let alone successors, now in the hands of the family who will have to decide whether to continue to shoulder the huge debt, and of the close circle of Arcore courtiers, also crossed by tensions and temptations to escape. But if it is difficult to think that the “effect Berlinguer” which in 1984 made the consensus fly to the PCI – the polls are still too many, in 2024 – the emotions of the electorate still seem affected by mourning.

According to the latest polls by winpollIndeed, Forza Italia is even 13.3%, becoming the first right-wing party behind the Brothers of Italy. A figure certainly influenced by events. It was since June 2018 that Forza Italia did not reach such a high result in a survey. Giorgia Meloni’s party, on the other hand, recorded a decline, stopping at 28.7%. He still loses League, which drops further and stands at 7.1%. Quite stable Pd Of Elly Schlein, which loses a few tenths of a point but remains around 21.3%. Slight increase for the M5s which stands at 14.4%.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.