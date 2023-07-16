Forza Italia was Silvio Berlusconi. A political artifact created in the image and likeness of his personal and business ambitions. An artificial formation constituted in 1993 as if it were a private company that recruited publicists, old friends, businessmen and television stars for the cause. The invention was so new and so personal that it would have needed changes over those 30 years. But Il Cavaliere he always resisted naming a successor. “More than dolphins, I have sardines,” the man who was Prime Minister of Italy on three occasions used to joke. Once dead, however, the party has little chance of surviving in the open sea of ​​Italian politics. Sharks—in and out of formation—are on the prowl. And beyond the appointment this Saturday of Antonio Tajani as provisional leader, the family has the fate of the formation in their hands: the only moderate in the spectrum of the Italian right.

The party that the Mediaset tycoon founded works for all intents and purposes like a company. Also in his electoral quote. The day after Berlusconi’s death, on June 12, the party gave a stretch in the polls: it jumped 2.5 points. The expectation of the novelty, of the changes that could take place and of the possibility that one of the sons of the tycoon would take the helm of the ship, triggered the euphoria. One month after the death of the founder, the party has lost more than three points and stands at a marginal 6.1% of voting intentions, according to the YouTrend poll for La Repubblica This week. The only plan now is to stop the bleeding, live until the European elections in June 2024—hold at least 4% of the vote—and be in a position to negotiate something.

Forza Italia, which has six ministers in the Meloni government, held a kind of congress this Saturday in which the still photo of the moment it is going through should be shown. The provisional leader of the party is Antonio Tajani, foreign minister and vice president of the European People’s Party. And to muddle through, he was named temporary national secretary—the party has eliminated the post of president to honor Berlusconi’s memory—until the next congress, to be held next spring (before the European elections). The staging was solemn, before the entire council and with a document voting that indicated him as the right man to save Forza Italia. It was perhaps the first royal match ritual since its founding. But the waters in the formation go down very rough, and the path will not be easy. The different warring factions, which have been waging a merciless war in recent months, will now take positions.

Antonio Tajani, this Saturday at the party congress in Rome. MASSIMO PERCOSSI (EFE)

millionaire debt

Everything continues to happen through the family that, fundamentally, will be the one that will have to continue financing a financially bankrupt party (it has 100 million in debt guaranteed by the Berlusconi, de facto owners of the formation). Tajani assures that the family, especially the eldest sons Pier Silvio and Marina, have no intention of letting loose. “The family is informed and we talk every day with Marina and Pier Silvio.” In addition, the new leader assures that he also maintains conversations with the most trusted men in Il Cavaliere like his court consultant, Gianni Letta, or his close friend and president of Medisaset, Fedele Confalonieri. “We have to wait. Italian politics takes many turns and in the spring many things will have happened ”, explains a deputy of weight of the formation.

The situation, believes the political scientist and public opinion poll expert Roberto D’Alimonte, is very difficult due to the unique nature of the party. “Forza Italia is the only party in the world that belongs to a company. There are many companies that influence politics, but do not own it. So it’s a business asset. And today it has a value of around 7% on the market. What can happen without the leader with whom the party totally identified? If one of the sons does not intervene directly, if there is no other competent Berlusconi in charge, the business asset will be devalued and it will lose market share. And Tajani, I’m afraid, is not the leader who can maintain that market share after that emotional wave, ”he explains, pointing to his sons.

Marina, in charge of Mondadori, the publishing division of the group, was always seen as the patriarch’s favorite. Both she and Pier Silvio, both sons from her first marriage to Carla Elvira Lucia Dall’Oglio, have remained at the head of the business empire, something that, in some way, would also include the party. Pier Silvio, a loose verse of the family, has recently denied that he wants to jump into politics immediately: “I am younger than my father when he did it,” he stressed. But many have seen in some of his latest movements —especially in the transformation of the Mediaset grid into a much more open space, incorporating presenters from the left-wing spectrum that have been purged from public television— a gesture towards that space of center that would be orphaned without Forza Italia. “Marina would rather run Forza Italia from the outside, and it doesn’t look like she’s going to jump right into the action. She and she did it in the last months of her father’s life, supported from within by Berlusconi’s partner (the deputy Marta Fascina) ”, D’Alimonte insists.

Meloni sees the fall of Berlusconi as the definitive opportunity to build a hegemonic right-wing artifact in the image and likeness of what he himself did Il Cavaliere on Sunday, November 18, 2007. That day, the tycoon got on top of a car in Milan and proclaimed the birth of a new party that he called The People of Freedom: the fusion of the entire spectrum of the right, including the most radical wing coming from the embers of fascism, then represented by the National Alliance of Gianfranco Fini. The operation would be similar now, but the absorption would be carried out, precisely, from the radical side. Forza Italia could contribute votes, of course. But it also influences through the Berlusconi channels. Then it was normalized to the extreme right, but now it would be radicalized to the moderate part of the monstrosity.

