Forza Italia elected officials who do not pay their contributions are forfeited

Anyone who doesn’t pay is out. Forza Italia is cracking down on its elected representatives in parliament. As Antonio Tajani explained yesterday, “all those who want a responsible role must be in compliance with the financing”. As Corriere della Sera says, “less space for sentimentality and more strategy because the party «must show itself not only still alive, but in good shape»”.

For the Corriere, “among speakers and managers, there is a concern: what if the Berlusconi family were to disengage from an economic point of view? Paolo Berlusconi specifies: «As far as I’m concerned, and I believe that they have already expressed themselves in this sense my brother’s children, we are and will be alongside Forza Italia as far as permitted by the current law”.

FI’s priorities for the maneuver remain the tax wedge and tax relief. This was confirmed in the panel ‘Work for all, the highest salary’, moderated by the director of Agi Rita Lofano, of the FI national party in Paestum, the deputy prime minister. Tajani recalls that “the economic context is difficult, there is a war on the borders of Europe, and to this must be added the ECB’s decision to increase rates, which is wrong in my opinion”. Therefore “the priority is to protect jobs and the neediest families”. As for the cut in the tax wedge, “it is a decision already adopted but it expires on 31 December and we want to reconfirm it – he explains – then tax-free everything that is not basic salary. We will fight on this. And then there is work to be done for the contracts of the public employees. We have closed the school sector, now we must look at healthcare because it has a direct influence on life in hospitals. And there will be attention to the safety sector. We look very seriously at the entire world of public administration and we will work hard to do the maximum”.

“You cannot make choices like those of Germany which are harmful for Italy and do not facilitate the achievement of an agreement at European level”. Tajani always says it. Asked by reporters whether the tug-of-war with Germany over migrants is “risky”, Tajani explains: “No risk. We have only said one very clear thing, if a country finances a non-governmental organization to collect migrants at sea, it is It’s right that this ship brings migrants to the country whose flag it flies. If it’s an NGO financed by the Germans that carries the German flag, it’s right that it brings migrants to Germany. No fight, no rupture, just a stance to protect the interest of Italy which cannot be the place where all those fleeing from Africa or the Middle East are taken. We must instead resolve the problem upstream, protecting our national security”.

