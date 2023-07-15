Electoral political polls today July 15, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The aftershocks continue within the centre-right. After the boom of Forza Italia in the wake of the death of Silvio Berlusconi, the hierarchies within the governing coalition were re-established, with the return of the League to fourth place among the parties, precisely to the detriment of the Azzurri. This is also confirmed by the latest Supermedia YouTrend/Agi, calculated on the basis of surveys by the main national institutes.

In the last two weeks, the party led by Matteo Salvini has gained 0.7 points, the same percentage lost by Forza Italia, which has returned just above the levels prior to the death of the Knight. The Carroccio therefore stands at 9.4 percent, while the Azzurri at 7.5 percent.

In first place in the coalition and among the parties remains the Brothers of Italy, which lost 0.3 percentage points, falling to 28.6 percent. The Democratic Party follows at a distance, at 20.3 percent (+0.1%) and the 5 Star Movement, at 15.9 percent (+0.1%).

After Forza Italia, there is still Action, rising to 3.8 percent (+0.2%), which precedes the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left, at 3.1 percent (+0.1%), Italia viva, again to 3 percent and +Europe, to 2.4 percent (+0.1%). Bringing up the rear is Italexit, still at 1.9 percent, Unione Popolare, at 1.7 percent (+0.2%) and Noi Moderati, at 0.8 percent (-0.2%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.