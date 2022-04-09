Berlusconi is back on stage for 2023. Blinda leadership and Forza Italia to still be the leader

Forza Italia is “central” for the country and for the center-right, a party with a great past but also a great future. A force that, at 10% in the polls, confirms its positioning. So Silvio Berlusconi, tomorrow in the late afternoon, will pull the strings of the party convention ‘Italy of the future’, which opened yesterday in Rome. In his first speech on a stage for at least two years, the Knight will open the electoral campaign in view of 2023, confirming that he is ‘on the track’, securing his leadership and the ‘segment’ – moderate, liberal, firm in the euro position -atlantica – which FI is addressing.

The FI president will then return to express strong concern about the war in Ukraine. And he should firmly condemn the Russian invasion, unambiguously on the role of Vladimir Putin, to whom he is linked by an ancient personal friendship, and which he should publicly mention, for the first time since the outbreak of the conflict. On the first day, coordinated by Antonio Tajani, the presidents of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, and of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli, and Confartigianato, Marco Granelli, took the stage. For the trade unions Pierpaolo Bombardieri, secretary of the Uil, and the colleague of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra, who sent a speech because it was positive at Covid-19.

Today the interventions of the Italian undersecretaries and ministers and of the EPP secretary are expected, Antonio Lopez. A message from the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is also expected. Berlusconi, who arrived yesterday by train and is staying in Villa Grande, the residence on the Appia Antica, will confirm FI’s loyal support for the government, which must continue until the end of the legislature in 2023. But – he will reiterate – we are not willing to step back on our historic battles, such as those over taxation and justice. So: no to any increase in taxes and to the part of the land registry reform that equates cadastral values ​​with those of the market, in such a difficult economic moment for Europe and for Italy.

From ‘master of the house’, Tajani spoke several times during the day of work. The FI coordinator therefore left the conclusions to the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, which launched a very critical appeal to the political class. “Lately there has been little listening”, complained Bonomi, however saying he was “happy” for the pact for Italy announced by Mario Draghi. The number one in Viale dell’Astronomia has returned to ask for an intervention on the tax wedge.

“We haven’t even noticed the IRPEF cut,” he said. “Because Italian politics – all Italian politics – no longer feel the need to listen to businesses”, he then asked the audience. “Why is it insensitive to the demands of the country’s driving?”. During the day of work, the gadgets and the party soundtrack also returned. In addition to the hymn of FI, the traditional ‘Azzurra liberta’ also resounded, while, among the gadgets, several Ffp2 masks with the symbol of Forza Italia distributed in the room, along with notebooks, cups, umbrellas and hats from the Ppe. Tomorrow, therefore, great anticipation for Berlusconi’s intervention. In the photo published on social media, the president of FI wrote: “By train towards Rome to tell the story of Forza Italia’s ‘The Italy of the future'”.

In the picture, first official photo released after the celebrations of the union with Marta Fascina, Berlusconi appeared with a wedding ring. The Knight is seated in a high-speed train seat, wearing a blue suit and polo shirt. In his right hand he holds a felt-tip pen, while with his left he holds notes. The faith of him – confirmed by his entourage – of him is clearly visible.

Read also:

“Tax, Ruffini dismantles the League: the Northern League in search of an exit strategy

“Third world war now inevitable”. German Minister comes out

Atlantia and RCS stamped papers: so Blackstone returns to the center of the cyclone

Elections France, now Marine Le Pen can win. Why Macron risks ko

Robledo to Affari: “Viola? We needed the foreign Pope in Milan”

Bisignani: “A truly imaginative Truth … Colombia? I have no idea”

Tax, sensational brawl in the Finance Committee. WATCH THE VIDEO

Enel X: with Sycamore for energy efficiency projects

Inail-FS protocol, Ferraris: “More culture of safety”

Rino Petino, this is how Puglia talks about Proximity 4.0 and the logistics of the future