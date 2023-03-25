The internal political geography of Forza Italia changes. Already projected for the 2024 European elections, in an evening note Silvio Berlusconi redesigns the party’s leadership confirming the rumors of recent days that an imminent change at the helm of the blue group of Montecitorio, where the current president of deputies Alessandro Cattaneo will be replaced by Paolo Barelli (considered a loyalist of Antonio Tajani), who had already held this position during the Draghi government.

”In order to be ready for the next Europeans, with a cohesive team rooted throughout the national territory”, the Cav also announces the appointment of seven new regional coordinators: a big name like the current Minister of Reforms Maria Elisabetta Casellati for Basilicata, the former mayor of Verona Flavio Tosi for Veneto and a series of new entries: the senator and president of Lazio Claudio Lotito for Molise; Marcello Caruso for Sicily, recently chosen as party commissioner on the island in place of Gianfranco Miccichè; Marco Stella for Tuscany; Rosaria Tassinari for Emilia Romagna.

The upgrading of the young Bergamo deputy Alessandro Sorte stands out, very close to the ex premier’s ‘almost wife’, Marta Fascina, who obtains the coordination of Lombardy, one of the most important cases, taking over from Senator Licia Ronzulli, confirmed in this group leader ’round of appointments’ at Palazzo Madama. Cattaneo, therefore, leaves the leadership of the Azzurri in the Chamber (there was talk of a collection of signatures against him, denied today by Tosi with a curt ”there is nothing true” ) and is ‘compensated’ with the promotion to deputy of the national coordinator Tajani with the “delegation for the territorial organization of the party”, alongside the other ‘deputy’ of the number two of Forza Italia, the current minister of the Annamaria Bernini University.

The ‘blue revolution’, which in fact sanctions the ‘revenge’ of the more governing wing headed by the deputy premier and foreign minister Tajani with the ‘return’ of Barelli (many speak of an axis with Giorgia Meloni) and with the arrival of the so-called Fascina boys, it will not end here. It is Berlusconi himself who speaks of ”the new structure of Forza Italia throughout its organization” in the ”next weeks”. On the table of the force leader, for example, they point out, there is the update of the map of the party’s departments which will need to be redone given that so many names are now former parliamentarians or exponents outside the movement.