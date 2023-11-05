Forza Italia is in crisis without Berlusconi, luckily Pier Silvio is there

The future of Forza Italia is now in the hands of Pier Silvio Berlusconi. The current political class of that party is in fact evanescent, starting with the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is a good and correct official, of the Christian Democratic school, but nothing more. Then there is the senator Maurizio Gasparrithat of the colonels of Gianfranco Fini he is the one who at the time made the easiest and least courageous choice, that is to remain in Forza Italia, immediately capitalizing on a position of power, unlike the President of the Senate Ignazio The Russian which followed Giorgia Meloni in an adventure that at the time seemed only hopeless.

Generally, when the leader of a party centered on the founder disappears, that party is almost inexorably destined to evaporate more or less quickly. The only notable exception we witnessed was that of League Of Umberto Bossiwith Matteo Salvini who not only replaced him but also brought the party to glories never achieved by the founder.

At this point we need to turn the spotlight back on Pier Silvio, the heir designated for a possible “descent” into politics. Entrepreneur, now in charge of Mediaset, 54 years old, immediately after his father’s death he made it clear who is in charge in Arcore. He took firm control of the family business and revolutionized the programming by stating that he wanted “less trash” in his programs. As far as politics is concerned, he was an “open-minded”, if we allow ourselves a term effectively cleared by him Andrea Giambrunoalbeit in another context.

That is, he said that he is interested in the company he wants to dedicate himself to as best he can but… And it is precisely that “but” that is revealing, because the heir has given some thought and has also said it, making considerations about his age , soon to be the same as that of his father when he founded it Forza Italia. However, given the situation that has been created in the center-right, perhaps it should accelerate a little because the times have matured faster than expected.

The story Giambruno, for example, is quite indicative. That Antonio Ricci that he alone plotted the “one-two” that knocked out the prime minister’s former partner is quite hard to believe. It is true that there is an “independent Republic of Riccistan” but that it operates like a Wagner outside the control of Arcore is unlikely. This is demonstrated by the fact that the two off-shoots had been filmed months earlier, even in June, and had been, like “good summer fishing”, put in the fridge by the brilliant inventor of the satirical news program.

But the fact that they were not broadcast at the same time – but separated by a short time interval – demonstrates that if the leaders of Forza Italia and of Mediaset they would have intervened forcefully after the first one aired, which they didn’t do. Likewise there was talk of months of useless contacts between FdI and Mediaset to avoid malicious broadcasting. And behind, as he made clear Thomas Foti, group leader in the FdI Chamber, the corporate elite could be there. A consideration, however, not too difficult to make.

Move in tune with the state of cold war or “low frequency” (and it should be said) in place since the Knight disappeared and who had seen the Melons sting Arcore with the law on taxes on banks’ extra profitswhich also affected the Mediolanum, the Berlusconi family bank. Nor had the relations between Meloni and Silvio ever been exceptional, just think of the famous “pizzino” that the Cavaliere wrote about the prime minister at the time and which he made sure that everyone could see.

That time he was behind the appointment of The Russian as President of the Senate, the second position in the state. In light of all this, the considerations on the acceleration of the descent into the field of Pier Silvio they acquire a strong color that the stigma of necessity. Act before the party evaporates in his hands. Luckily Pier Silvio is there.

Subscribe to the newsletter

