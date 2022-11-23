A region of Microsoft’s Xbox store made a small mistake recently by listing a Forza Horizon bundles from around €200 per a few cents. Unfortunately, however, everything was blocked: the company canceled the purchase, deactivated the game on the buyers’ consoles and started the refunds.

It all happened with the Swedish division of the Microsoft Store, which is selling a bundle including Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 (with all respective DLC) at an exaggeratedly low price. It took a couple of hours for this to be fixed, so this means that a good number of users have had a chance to realize it and take advantage of it.

As mentioned, unfortunately, Microsoft has decided that the error was too big and couldn’t leave the bundle to those players, much to the chagrin of Xbox users. The refunds arrived 24 hours after the acquisition, so it is possible that some users have had the opportunity to get a free trial for a few hours.

The pricing errors they are all too common on online stores and, in fact, many companies often decide to honor purchases at the wrong price, admitting their mistake. For example, EA had sold FIFA 23 for 6 cents and then left their copy to the fastest players.

Perhaps, in the case of Microsoftthe problem is that the time elapsed after the activation of the incorrect price was too long and the number of purchases too high.

Recently, for a few moments, Microsoft also sold Xbox Series S for €81.