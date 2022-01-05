Gavin Raeburn is the co-founder of the developer, but he has also participated in other games such as DiRT or Fable.

November was a great month for Playground Games, as its Forza Horizon 5 hit the gas fully to become the best launch in Xbox history. Despite this undoubted success, the developer refuses to rest on its laurels and continues the development of the fantastic Fable. However, not all members will participate in this game until its launch, as Microsoft has announced that the head of study Y co-founder of Playground leaves the company.

Playground Games focuses on Forza Horizon 5 updates and Fable developmentMicrosoftAs indicated Windows Central, Gavin raeburn has made this decision after 12 years working at Playground Games. Trevor williams, a co-founder of the developer and general manager until now, will replace him as head of study. No details have been given about Raeburn’s next fate, but theories suggest that he won’t stray far from the video game industry.

From Microsoft they have sent a message thanking all Raeburn’s efforts over the years and reiterates Playground’s key goals with his games: “As a founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise, and we wish him well. Co-founder Trevor Williams will be transitioned from general manager to studio head effective immediately, while Playground Games team focuses on Forza Horizon 5 updates and Fable development“.

It should be noted that Raeburn has been actively involved in the universe of driving video games, as he has also worked in other renowned franchises such as DiRT. As for the developer, still has not given great data about Fable, but Phil Spencer already reassured us at the previous E3 by ensuring his full confidence in the team.

