Playground Games left very good feelings among the public with Forza Horizon 5 and its high-speed proposal in an open world in Mexico. Following this development, the British team owned by microsoft It seemed that it was going to be focused on Fable, but according to new information, everything indicates that there is still work to be done in the driving saga, with a triple-A proposal underway.

Specifically, we are talking about a job offer published four days ago, and now shared by GamingBolt, in which Playground Games is looking for a level designer to join the Forza Horizon team. “You will be part of the level design team at our next triple-Aresponsible of create fun and playable experiences“, they detail, without offering more specific details.

Until new reports, it only remains to speculate, and ask you, in the comments, what setting you would like to see in this hypothetical Forza Horizon 6 after the good work of its authors in territories as diverse as the United Kingdom and Mexico.

On the other hand, this offer comes with the British team now focused on Fable, a new foray into the fantasy series so loved by Xbox users that according to information from November it would take about four years in development.

Returning to the racing series, Forza Horizon 5 was one of 3D Games’ best games of the year, earning the honor of bearing the editorial masterpiece stamp. If you want to know more you can read the analysis of Forza Horizon 5 by Alejandro Pascual, who said this in his conclusions: “the most complete of the entire saga”.

