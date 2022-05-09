Forza Horizon 6 it may already be in development, according to a new job announcement posted by the developer Playground Games. Despite the latest installment of the open world racing series, Forza Horizon 5released in November last year, Playground Games already seems to be working on its sequel.

The news comes through a job posting on Reddit and reveals that the development studio already appears to be grappling with work on Forza Horizon 6. The development studio is “looking for a level designer to join its Forza Horizon team.” and will be part of the level design of Playground Games’ “next AAA title”.

The worklist reveals that the game, which is expected to be Forza Horizon 6, is in pre-production, explaining that the successful candidate “will work closely with environment artists to create environments that demonstrate core gameplay concepts.”



Of course, given that Forza Horizon 6 appears to be in early development, its launch will arrive in some time. The standard release schedule for the series is every two years, with Forza Horizon 5 taking three years.

To hypothesize therefore, the sixth chapter of the series could arrive as early as the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Source: Comicbook