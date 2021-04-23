Undoubtedly, the months leading up to the video game fair are always endless rumors that make the environment somewhat more attractive, since speculation and bets are played with the new presentations. Recently, some industry insiders have confirmed that finally Forza Horizon 5 will not be set in Japan, rumors that had been going on for quite some time.

The information comes through the official accounts of the insiders on Twitter, more specifically the accounts of Jeff grubb Y Klobrille, who commented following a thread that finally The fifth installment of the acclaimed racing game will not be set in Japan. It will be another place of the game, but they did not provide more details for do not give “spoilers” to the players.

Forza Horizon 5 will not be set in Japan

Klobrille joins those who believe that FH5 will not be developed in Japan (Puerto Rico has previously been mentioned) and like Jeff Grubb, believes that the game will be released this year. My opinion? I think PG will not pull Japan until it reaches a certain peak of quality in this gene. – Ms. Redfield (@RedfieldSblood) April 23, 2021

Although no further details have been shared about where this new installment would be located, if Klobrille said via ResetEra, that “Could they have an idea”, but that they would not share it so as not to create false illusions. Furthermore, both insiders believe that the game could arrive sometime this year, perhaps before the launch of the main series, Forza Motorsport.

As we well say, these they are just rumors that have not been confirmed at the moment, so you have to take them with great care. What we do know is that there is a future delivery in process, since this week they have been sent Test invites for the next Forza Motorsport installment.