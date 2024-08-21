Microsoft has released a new Forza Horizon 5 trailer to showcase the gameplay of the Hide and Seek mode which will launch on September 10, 2024. The announcement comes from Xbox’s Gamescom 2024 livestream, which will provide updates on all the Xbox games coming in the coming months, as well as what’s new for games already out, like this one.

Hide and seek

The footage confirms that Hide and Seek is a 5v1 game mode where a player must reach the finish line while escaping five pursuers. Of course, there is a time limit to do it. In short, it seems to be quite frenetic. It should be noted that the Hide and Seek mode will be available as a free update.

The new trailer also shows of 4K gameplay and explains all the new mechanics in detail. So it’s definitely worth watching.

In short, despite the years behind it and despite Playground Games being very busy with the development of Fable, Forza Horizon 5 has not yet been abandoned and can count on excellent support, so much so that the number of its players continues to increase. In the meantime, it has been announced that Forza Horizon 4 will be removed from Game Pass and from sale on the Xbox Store and Steam.

For the rest, we remind you that Forza Horizon 5 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.