The announcement of Forza Horizon 5 has been received with great enthusiasm, and a good example of this is that it has been chosen as the most anticipated game of E3 2021. The new game of Playground Games promises to offer all the fun and freedom of a Forza Horizon, but moved to Mexico, with a new open world that will be 50% larger than the one in FH4. A bigger world, yes, but also much more varied. Because “it makes no sense to make it bigger if it is more of the same,” say its creators.

You have volcanoes, snowy mountains, canyons, jungles, ancient cities …Mike brownOn an interview for Eurogamer, designer Mike Brown explains the reasons why they chose Mexico to set the new installment of the Forza saga. And the answer is clear: because of the immense variety offered by its stages. “Whenever we start a new Horizon, its location is the first decision we think of, and it is always the one to which we dedicate the most time. From the beginning, we aimed to make Forza Horizon 5 the largest Horizon to date. And so it doesn’t take too much thought at that point to realize that there’s no point in making it bigger if it’s more of the same“.

“So [su ambientación] it also has to be varied, “explains Brown, who continues:” and Mexico as a country … it’s almost like having the whole world in a single country, because you have volcanoes, snowy mountains, canyons, jungles, hills, ancient cities, very modern beach resorts, different types of desert. And all of it comes together to create an open world that is really fun to explore. In every area you enter, you witness new things, you experience new things. “

“And then on top of this incredible and diverse open world you add the fact that Mexico has this culture that is known and loved all over the world: art, music, people. I think we got to the point that there couldn’t be a more exciting choice for the Horizon festival. “From his words, it seems that Mexico has dazzled developers from the British studio. And Playground Games has wanted to make sure the country, and its culture, is properly represented in the game. Brown explains that they have made multiple trips to capture the environments they want to capture, always counting on photographers and local guides.

Likewise, the study has worked with Mexican artists in the creation of several murals, such as the one shown in the announcement of Forza Horizon 5 of E3 2021. As if that were not enough, the soundtrack of the game has the help of musicians from the country, and the game’s radio stations will include Mexican music between your song offering. Forza Horizon 5 will be available on November 9, 2021on Xbox Series and PC as well as on Xbox One. Of course, the game will also be offered on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription catalog currently offered your first three months for one euro.

