The update of July 18 therefore brought a large amount of various adjustments, but also new content and activities on the streets of Mexico. In particular, with regard to cars, participating in events allows you to unlock the following 5 cars of the Festival:

Forza Horizon 5 continues its path and gets a new one today update which brings with it the “ summer parties “, a summer event with lots of rewards to unlock including new cars to add to the garage, as well as a variety of changes and improvements.

Lots of news and content with the Forza Horizon 5 Summer Party

Forza Horizon 5: Summer Party, all the details

Apart from these, new story additions are on the way, with some missions to be carried out to advance theHorizon Story. In particular, these missions allow you to obtain a 2019 Hennessey Camaro Exorcist, 9 icons with achievements for speed and a special achievement from Summer Party Collector.

Then there are 3 new events coming from EventLab and various other initiatives around the map within the Summer Party line, such as Stadium races, street decorations and other collectibles.

To all this are added the numerous adjustments made with the update, which you can see in the message above with all the changes resulting from the update.