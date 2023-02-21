PlayGround Games has revealed that the second expansion Of Forza Horizon 5 will be announced on February 23, 2023 at 18:00 Italian time. We already knew that the announcement would arrive at the beginning of this year, but we still had no official details.

The information was shared via Twitteras you can see just below o to this address. The official account of Forza Horizon has revealed that this Thursday “all the details” will be indicated on this new expansion for the game set in Mexico. It will all happen on Twitch, on the official Forza channel.

The first expansion of Forza Horizon 5 was the one dedicated to Hot Wheels. It achieved huge success in terms of critics and audiences. Hot Wheels and the new upcoming expansion are part of the Premium Edition of the game.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, also within Game Pass. For the moment we do not have precise information on how much this new expansion could contain, but if it is equal to that of Hot Wheels we can expect many unique contents.

We also recall that Forza Motorsport is in development, expected for PC and Xbox Series X | S for 2023.