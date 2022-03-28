Forza Horizon 5 is about to receive the update Series 6 from the point of view of game contents, which promises to be decidedly rich, but in the meantime theupdate general also introduces a new PvP progression system for the Playground racing game.

As reported in the official notes of the patchavailable at this addresswith this comes a general reworking of the progression system in PvP, along with a new rewards management for Horizon Open, which is precisely the competitive multiplayer section of Forza Horizon 5.

The new progression system includes badges that can be unlocked through gameplay and adds custom racing at Horizon Openwhich allows players to find races based on specific disciplines and PI class more precisely.

With the patch also comes a general improvement to the stability and performance of Forza Horizon 5, as well as fixing some bugs found in the game.

Forza Horizon 5: an image from Series 6

For the rest, Series 6 will arrive on March 29, 2022or tomorrow, bringing with it several very interesting news as we have seen in the details on the big update of Forza Horizon 5, including a new piece of history based on drifting racing.

Previously, the game had been updated with the addition of sign language support, a significant step forward in terms of accessibility for all users.