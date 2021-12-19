Also IGN, one of the most important and famous video game newspapers, revealed what his was Game of the Year. In this slightly subdued 2021 (at least when compared to last year’s releases and those of next year, ed), the American newspaper awarded its prize to Forza Horizon 5.

The Open World and Racing experience the Playground Games was able to capture many players and to win, in “official” form ai The Game Awards but also in other magazines, numerous awards including, of course, the one for Best Racing and the one for Best Accessibility – both awards that were also awarded to him by IGN – but he did not receive a nomination for Game of the Year on Geoff Keighley’s show.

Forza Horizon 5 is IGN’s 2021 game of the year winner !!! ? ? ?? https://t.co/sJWqj5icir A HUGE congratulations to @WeArePlayground and @Xbox for creating one of the finest racing games ever made. pic.twitter.com/VDrRpkBVKT – IGN (@IGN) December 17, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The various controversies that resulted from the failure to nominate al GOTY at The Game Awards could be sweetened by the amount of external awards Forza Horizon 5 has been receiving for more than a month now. What do you think of the choice of IGN?

Source: Twitter