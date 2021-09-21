The latest direct from Playground Games gives us a look at the craziest multiplayer of Forza Horizon.

There is less and less time for the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 to our screens, the new installment of the open world driving saga of Playground Games, which this time will take us to Mexico and its lands. After presenting the campaign and car list for the new Forza in the past, the latest live broadcast from the British studio gave us a glimpse of the Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer modes. And yes, that includes the battle royale mode that they already introduced in the previous game in the saga.

First of all is the experience now referred to as Horizon Open. This is the core of multiplayer games in Forza Horizon 5, which will be divided into four different categories: Open Racing, Open Drifting, Playground Games and The Eliminator. The latter will sound familiar to Forza Horizon 4 players, since it is about the mode battle royale in which we will try to survive as it is while the map is reduced more and more.

Then we have the Horizon Tour, which offers a rotation of modes, events and adventures to enjoy with other players, including cooperative races for up to 6 people against AI pilots and convoys to travel the map from race to race. These two experiences are joined Horizon arcade, with highly varied minigames that invite you to join in on the go, be it breaking piñatas with the car, hitting targets in the air and much more. You can witness Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer in the video that we offer you just before this paragraph.

Finally, a curiosity: Forza Horizon 5 adds a social function called ‘Gift Drops’, which allows you to give away or receive cars from other users you don’t know, in a completely altruistic way. Forza Horizon 5 will be available On the 9th of november on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC; included at launch with Xbox Game Pass, the service you can subscribe to for only 1 euro the first month. If you want to know more about this racing title, here is our preview of Forza Horizon 5.

