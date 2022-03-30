Forza Horizon 5 updates in these pre with the arrival of Series 6the new expansion that brings with it a new one piece of history focusing on Drift, new cars and various other innovations in different areas, including a new PvP progression system.

We have already seen how Series 6 represents a big update for Forza Horizon 5, obviously released for free and containing many new features that apply to various aspects of the game.

Forza Horizon 5: Series 6, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

The new piece of history is called Drift Club Mexico Horizon Story and determines the opening of the Drift Club in Forza Horizon 5, starring the specialist Robert Glenn.

The new story consists of several chapters and focuses mainly on participation in drifting competitions. The Drift Club Mexico it will be introduced with Series 6 but will then remain permanently among the game possibilities, completing the Horizon Rush Festival playlist.

Other new features include a new progression system for PvP and several adds focused on EventLab, user-created content, with the launch of Horizon Customs. Among the rewards, the most interesting is certainly the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 RTR car, which is obtained by completing all 6 chapters.

They are also planned 9 new cars to be added to the garage, 5 of which can be conquered in the Playlist and 4 from the Car Pass. The new cars of the Festival Playlist:

2012 Ascari KZ1R

2014 McLaren 650S Spider

2018 ATS GT

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

2021 McLaren 765LT

The new cars of the Car Pass:

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster

2021 McLaren 620R

2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP