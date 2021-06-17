Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico and that this racing video game chose this country surprised many people who wondered why. But, your creative director has the answer: ‘We wanted to make the largest, most diverse and contrasting Forza that we could (…) Mexico is the whole world in one country’.

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Mike brown explained that since the planning of Forza Horizon 5 they had in mind to make the biggest Forza to date, not only in size, but in diversity. So in Mexico He found the country that has everything he was looking for in a single nation: snowy mountains, tropical jungles, canyons, beaches, beautiful architecture of historical and modern cities.

They worked hand in hand with artists from Mexico to make Forza Horizon 5

In the same interview, Mike brown says that to achieve the best representation of Mexico on Forza Horizon 5 they had a whole team of local artists in the development. Since scriptwriters, actors and actresses for all voices, visual artists, etc. Even during the trailer you may have noticed the work of Farid Rueda on the map of Tuum.

A detail that can escape from this collaborative work between Mexico Y Playground Games in order to Forza Horizon 5 it is the landscape of the country. Mike brown commented that they had more than 400 hours of recording of the Mexican sky to be able to portray each light and each shadow in the game. So, all you have to do is play it and discover more of its secrets.

This installment will come to PC now all consoles of Xbox next November 9, 2021.

