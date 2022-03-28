The racing video game has been an absolute success on PC and Xbox, but its authors continue to refine their proposal.

For the writing of 3DJuegos and many other specialized media, Forza Horizon 5 was one of the best video games of the past year. However, the awards and cheers from the public do not distract those responsible, who are still working today to make the driving title an even more pleasant experience. Thus, this Tuesday a patch is released that includes a new progression system for multiplayer.

According to shared notes by Playground Games, the download will allow pilots earn badges and rewards by playing Horizon Openthe core of the multiplayer experience of the Microsoft exclusive for PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One. The British team also mentions the addition of the custom racingwhich allow you to find matches “for the race discipline and IP class you choose.”

The update will be available on March 29, and includes an extensive list of bug fixes as well as improvements to the general stability of the game.

FH 5 hit stores on November 4 of last year, becoming for fellow player Alejandro Pascual the best video game in the franchise to date. “There is no doubt that Forza Horizon 5 is the definitive installment in a series that has given it all,” we could read in the review of Forza Horizon 5 published in the magazine.

The success of Forza Horizon 5 is not just words of praise, but also activity figures. Thus, the last data shared in January placed 18 million players who have already visited the colorful and diverse Mexico of the game. On the other hand, a few weeks ago FH 5 released a free update to bring sign language to all its cinematics, thus reinforcing its commitment to accessibility.

More about: Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games and Forza.