The developers of Playground Games have unveiled on Twitter the map complete with Sierra Nuova, the new location that will be introduced by Rally Adventuresthe second expansion of Forza Horizon 5 all about rallying.

As we can see in the image below, the map shows the layout of the roads and the territory, indicating the names of the various sections. As previously revealed in Sierra Nueva we will compete in deserts, rocky areas, an abandoned quarry and a palm forest. On the map we can also see the presence of various areas surrounded by greenery, Lago Azulado to the south and Crateres Secos to the east, with a motocross track a little further west, which would seem to suggest a certain variety in terms of settings.

Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure map

Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure will be available from March 29th and will be included in the “Expansion Pack” on sale for 34.99 euros and in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition for 99.99 euros, as well as purchasable separately at the price of 19.99 euros.

The expansion will be all about Rallying, with one attached new career and ten off-road racing cars, of which you will find the list below: