Xbox and Playground Games have announced the availability of Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Windows and Steam and Cloud Gaming, in the Beta version. Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is the second major expansion of Forza Horizon 5: with this novelty, players can explore the region of Sierra Nueva, Mexico and its six new biomes for a rally experience complemented by 10 new cars, including the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum from 2022. One of the peculiarities of this DLC is the presence of more events than other Horizon updates and new game modes, such as the ability to join three teams to tackle point-to-point routes.

During the tracks, the players will have the assistance of the navigator who will guide them through the various steps from a helicopter. Sierra Nueva also introduces several new biomes to explore, including the city of Pueblo Artza, the path of Gymkhana and the village of Cráteres Secos, nestled in a crater. Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is available for purchase for $19.99 or as part of the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, Premium Add-ons Bundle and Expansions Bundle. Players who own one of these bundles can access immediately, or alternatively purchase the discounted Premium Add-ons Bundle on the Microsoft Store for €29.99 through April 3 which provides access to both Forza Horizon 5 expansions (Rally Adventure, Hot Wheels), the Car Pass, the VIP and the Welcome Pack.